Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Olin by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Olin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Olin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Olin by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Olin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.56. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Olin’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.