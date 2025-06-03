Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

