Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 11,269 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,997,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,530,000 after purchasing an additional 467,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,999,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,783 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,990,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,857,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Further Reading

