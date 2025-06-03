Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,621 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Centerspace worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Centerspace by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CSR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Centerspace in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.00%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

