Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NEU stock opened at $643.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $653.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.24 and its 200 day moving average is $552.92.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $700.95 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

