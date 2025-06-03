Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,212 Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lineage were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lineage by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lineage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Lineage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lineage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai bought 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,916.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 10,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $491,938.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,501.38. The trade was a 45.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,980. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Read More

