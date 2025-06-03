Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,244 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,316,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $783,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,949,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,765,000 after buying an additional 791,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $470,101,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,235 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,623,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,956,000 after acquiring an additional 127,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.79. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

