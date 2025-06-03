Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,310 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE W opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $62.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $610,061.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,797.44. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,915 shares of company stock worth $9,258,415. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.