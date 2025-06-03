Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,795 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in monday.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock opened at $304.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 506.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.58 and its 200 day moving average is $265.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

