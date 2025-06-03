Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,463 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,184 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,310 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,592,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Ferrovial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FER stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This is a boost from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Stories

