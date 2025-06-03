Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,124 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $767.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

