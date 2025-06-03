Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 691 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $200.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

