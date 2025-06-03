Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,150 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 524.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

