Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,158 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Newell Brands by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Optas LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 383,662 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

