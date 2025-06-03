Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $1.32 Million Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Banco de Chile by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BCH stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $2.1037 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

