Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Quanterix worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Quanterix Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.