Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rambus by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after buying an additional 4,445,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,368,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS stock opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Report on RMBS

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $298,165.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,241 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,749.77. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $605,826.24. This represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.