Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 535.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,020 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,030,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,924,000 after buying an additional 566,595 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,068,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 297,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,334 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 61,422 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $182,423.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,350.99. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $38,829.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,128. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $280,981. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

RLAY stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

