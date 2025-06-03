Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 2,142 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 206,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 153,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

