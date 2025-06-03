Robotics Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 1st

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Ambarella, and Zebra Technologies are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. These firms operate in areas such as industrial automation, service robots, medical robotics and AI-driven machinery. Investing in robotics stocks offers exposure to the growth potential of automation and the increasing adoption of robots across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,224,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,499,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.23. 4,238,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,790. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.19.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.79. 3,849,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $287.82. 656,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.23.

