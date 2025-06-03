Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.60). Approximately 95,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 117,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.80 ($3.57).

Rockwood Strategic Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.78. The company has a market capitalization of £100.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul James Dudley acquired 9,790 shares of Rockwood Strategic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,062.40 ($33,950.69). 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwood Strategic Company Profile

Rockwood Strategic Plc is an Investment Trust quoted on the London Stock Exchange that invests in a focused portfolio of smaller UK public companies. The strategy identifies undervalued shares, where the potential exists to improve returns and where the company is benefitting, or will benefit, from operational, strategic or management changes.

