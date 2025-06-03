Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 13,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 1.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

