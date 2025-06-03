Short Interest in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Declines By 22.2%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WALD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Waldencast in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WALD stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Waldencast has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.96.
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
