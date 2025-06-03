SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.11% of SpartanNash worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SPTN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $645.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,906.00 and a beta of 0.42. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -275.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

