Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Holdings Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,965,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 17,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 258,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $10,123,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPR opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.93) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

