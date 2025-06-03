Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 3,698 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 329.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

WNS opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

