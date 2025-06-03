Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 18,090 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 234.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 139,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 120,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

