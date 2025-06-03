Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 304.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

