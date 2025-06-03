Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 304.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $14.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVXL
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anavex Life Sciences
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.