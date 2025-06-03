Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,929 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

