Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 4,816 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.4%

Bio-Techne stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

