Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 6,440 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of GNTY opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.41. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

