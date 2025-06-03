Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,835,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,825 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,008,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 393,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $883.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolv Technologies ( NASDAQ:EVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

