Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.23% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,733,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,016.60. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

