Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 63,370 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,152 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. D. Boral Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.27 million, a P/E ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

