Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 178.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fulgent Genetics worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $38,471.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,840.74. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,580.72. This represents a 40.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $629.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

