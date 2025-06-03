Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $685,000 Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 741.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 45,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $103.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.28. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.