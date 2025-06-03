Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,602.04. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,092 shares of company stock worth $2,475,635. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $247.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.40. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $192.38 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.29%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

