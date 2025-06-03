Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE stock opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.40 and a twelve month high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

