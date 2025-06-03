Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,312 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $23,876,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,044,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,204,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,814 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,573,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.