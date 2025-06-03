Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,802 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 884.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Visteon by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visteon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Visteon from $108.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

VC opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

