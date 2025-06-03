Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,399,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 591,841 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,173,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 584,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

DXC opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

