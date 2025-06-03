Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $671,000 in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EWH opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $630.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

