Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $717,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after buying an additional 535,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after purchasing an additional 256,230 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 283,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $164.56.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

