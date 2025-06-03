Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth $3,277,825,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,036.20 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,712.20.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR Profile



NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

