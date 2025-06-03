Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Republic Bancorp worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RBCAA opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

