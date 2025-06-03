Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Merchants by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 332,168 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in First Merchants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.02. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

