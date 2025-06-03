Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Alico as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alico by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 217,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alico by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alico by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alico by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alico by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Alico Stock Down 0.7%

Alico stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Alico Dividend Announcement

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($10.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($10.62). The firm had revenue of $17.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 91.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. Analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alico

About Alico

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.