Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 356,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Microvast Stock Down 0.6%

MVST stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.72.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Microvast had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

