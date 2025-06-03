Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 9,729 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,155,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 315,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,983,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,044,000 after acquiring an additional 425,421 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,493,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,988,000 after buying an additional 1,704,757 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,332,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 373,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,078,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,496,000 after buying an additional 297,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

EWTX stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.36. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Insider Activity

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $85,326.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,122.60. This represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 496,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This trade represents a 3.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $234,544. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EWTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.