Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,421,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth about $310,559,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth about $144,973,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth about $93,700,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,091,000.

Pony AI Stock Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PONY opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Pony AI Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28.

About Pony AI

Pony AI ( NASDAQ:PONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

